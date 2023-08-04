These were the top-selling new cars in Spain in July, and the results might surprise you

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Motoring

The latest data for Spanish motor trade has also revealed the most popular marques in the market

Motor Channel

Madrid

Friday, 4 August 2023, 14:11

Toyota closed July as the best-selling marque in the Spanish market making the Japanese brand the most popular in the country with 7,334 sales and a growth of 13.8%.

By models, the Dacia Sandero was the best seller in the seventh month of the year, with 2,334 sales, which makes it the most popular car for the year-to-date.

Following the Dacia Sandero were the Kia Sportage (1,879 sales; 62%), the Peugeot 2008 (1,834 sales; -4.3%), Toyota Corolla (1,766 sales; 55.7%), Seat Arona (1,706 sales; +28.4%), MG ZS (1. 659 sales; +327.6%), the Volkswagen T-Roc (1,647 sales; 9.7%), the Hyundai Tucson (1,583 sales; -23.9%), the Toyota C-HR (1,501 sales; 25.8%) and the Renault Clio (1,475 sales; 652.6%).

The appearance of the Chinese model MG ZS among the top 10 best-selling models in the country for the fourth consecutive month stands out again. In fact, its sales have reached 8,349 up to July and have more than quadrupled (+353.8%) compared to the same period of 2022.

As for the best-selling models in Spain up to July, the Dacia Sandero occupied first position with 16,481 sales (+40.82%), maintaining the top ranking against the Seat Arona, which remained in second place with 15,784 sales (+21.08%), while the Peugeot 2008 ousted the Toyota C-HR in third place with 12,561 sales (+24.2%) by the 12,249 sales (+11.5%) of the Toyota model.

Closing the list of the best-selling vehicles in the domestic market so far this year are the Kia Sportage (11,503; +38.9%), the Toyota Corolla (11,424; -1.3%), the Hyundai Tucson (11,233; -19.7%), the Seat Ibiza (10,983; +27.8%), the Fiat 500 (10,937; +18.7%) and the Opel Corsa (10,514; +42.5%).

Top-selling marques

According to data prepared by Ideauto for the associations of manufacturers (Anfac), dealers (Faconauto) and sellers (Ganvam), Toyota sold 7,334 cars in July (+13.8% year-on-year), while in the year-to-date its sales increased by 11.5% compared to the same period in 2022.

It was followed by Kia (6,452 sales; +14.1%), Volkswagen (6,150 sales; 11.5% year-on-year), Seat (5,333 sales; +32.6%), Hyundai (4,876 sales; -17.6%), Renault (4. 654 sales; +25.6%), Peugeot (4,442 sales; -7.2%), Dacia (4,001 sales; -12.3%), Mercedes (3,794 sales; +8.2%) and Audi (3,766 sales; +12.6%), which closed the top 10.

In the first seven months of the year, Toyota was also the brand with the most vehicle registrations in Spain, with a total of 48,670 cars (+11.5%), followed by Kia (41,332; +13.3%), Volkswagen (41,010; +11.6%), Seat (40,068; +17.2%) and Peugeot (40,022; +11.8%).

The sixth position was occupied by Renault (35,327; +42.6%), followed by Hyundai (35,258; -2.4%), Dacia (28,695; +29.1%), Citroën (26,681; +6.2%) and Audi, with 26,047 cars registered (+28.7%) closed the top 10.

