These are the real speeds at which you will be captured by a DGT camera on Spain's roads

The margin of error of a speed camera is the difference between the maximum speed allowed on a specific road and the actual speed at which the device can issue a fine. This is because the law in Spain requires that speed cameras have a tolerance threshold to prevent a hypothetical measurement error.

The current Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) margins of error have been in force since 2020 though the technology to capture speeds more accurately has improved since then. Not all devices have the same technical specifications and margins of error.

In the case of mobile radars installed on vehicles, the margin of error is 7km/h and 7% if the speed limit is above 100km/h. For those installed in the famous Pegasus helicopters, the margin is 5km/h and 5% above 100km/h. And finally, for fixed roadside radars, the established margin is 3km/h, with a 3% margin above 100km/h.

If the speed is less than 100km/h, the DGT traffic authority indicates that, in the case of mobile radars, these will not be activated until the speed exceeds the 7km/h limit. So, if you drive at 50km/h, the fine will be applied at 58km/h, if you drive at 60km/h, the radar will be triggered at 68km/h. The same applies to roads where the limit is 70, 80, 90 and 100km/h, where the same procedure will apply.

For the 110km/h limit, the fine will be applied if 117.7km/h is exceeded, for 120km/h the radars are programmed to be activated from 128.4km/h onwards.