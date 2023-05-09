These are the next dates Air Europa pilots plan to strike at all bases in Spain Eight more days of industrial action have been called and their union has accused the airline of showing zero interest in settling the “legitimate work and salary demands of the workers”

The Spanish union of airline pilots (Sepla) has announced a call for eight new strike days for May 22, 23, 25, 26, 29 and 30 and June 1 and 2 at all Air Europa bases and work centres in Spain.

Sepla said the that latest industrial action is in response to the company's zero interest in resolving the dispute "by not addressing the legitimate work and salary demands of the workers after the call for a four-day strike in the first week of May", which took place on the 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th of this month.

The union said in a statement that, in the event that Air Europa's senior management continues with its lack of willingness to talk, new strike dates will be called during the summer.

Sepla said it "regrets having to take these measures", but claims that it is "the only way to defend a fair professional future for the pilots that the company has forced them to take".

Additionally, Sepla has filed an appeal at Spain’s National Court against the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda for the application of the “abusive” 90% minimum services requirements in relation to last week's strike. The union said it prevented the pilots' constitutional right to strike and protected the interests of Air Europa executives.