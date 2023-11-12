These are the four locations in Spain battling it out for honour of tallest Christmas tree in the country

Cartes' tree, on the left, 45 metres high, and Badalona, ​​on the right, 40 metres high and 18 metres in diametre.

Alberto Santamaría Santander Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Four Spanish cities and towns are competing against one another to erect the tallest Christmas tree in the country.

Vigo, Badalona, Granada and Cartes are all vying for the bragging right and it's sparked some feisty words among respective councillors.

Cartes mayor Agustín Molleda said: "If Vigo and Badalona get cocky, we'll put the Christmas tree up as high as necessary and if it has to be taken up to 45 metres, then we'll do it". But Molleda forgot to mention Granada. The Andalusian city is planning to erect a 57-metre Christmas tree in a shopping centre.

Cartes, on the left, 45 metres high, and Badalona, ​​on the right, 40 metres high and 18 metre in diameter. D.M.

Vigo, in Galicia, under the leadership of Abel Caballero, wants to increase its tree from 40 to 40.5 metres, to at least beat Badalona's, although the mayor recently seemed to give up on the contest and concentrated on their tree having the "greatest light show offering a unique spectacle in the world".

Badalona, in Catalonia, has already installed its tree, which stands at 40 metres high. It is illuminated with 82,000 LED lights. Cartes, in Cantabria, is still working on it's 42.5-metre tree and is still deciding how it will be decorated and lit.

But it looks as though Granada will outdo them all, with a 57-metre tree planned at the Nevada shopping centre.