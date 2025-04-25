Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Seville, the capital of the Andalucía region, in fourth position on the Top Ten list. SUR
These are the 10 best cities to live in Spain, according to artificial intelligence
These are the 10 best cities to live in Spain, according to artificial intelligence

Influencer Leandro Tomeo shared the results of his research on his Instagram profile

Marina Ortiz

Friday, 25 April 2025, 13:51

Artificial intelligence has been with us for some time now. In recent months, its use for entertainment purposes has become more popular, but the technology has many more applications: to speed up our work, to consult a physical exercise table, to make a mathematical query, to configure a computer programme, to edit a photograph, to optimise a text, among an endless number of other uses that have yet to be discovered.

One of the most popular questions or requests among everyday AI users is for the technology to perform rankings or comparisons on different aspects.

This is the type of query that Leandro Tomeo made, after which he shared the results on his Instagram profile. Specifically, he asked AI which cities in Spain it considers to be the best for living purposes. Of course, the answers are based on generalisations related to economic status, gastronomy, education, state of healthcare and public transport, among other popular factors.

In two videos, Leandro explained what the artificial intelligence technology told him and the reasons why it picked the cities below.

The best cities in Spain to live in according to AI

  1. 1

    Madrid

  2. 2

    Barcelona

  3. 3

    Valencia

  4. 4

    Seville

  5. 5

    Bilbao

  6. 6

    San Sebastian

  7. 7

    Pamplona

  8. 8

    Malaga

  9. 9

    Palma de Mallorca

  10. 10

    Granada

As you can see, the ranking is led by Madrid and Barcelona - two of the cities that bring together a large part of the Spanish population as well as a lot of industry and economic activity.

Opinion on social media networks

However, the 'natural intelligence' of those who have commented on these publications does not agree with AI's opinion. The comment section shows a lot of perplexity, especially regarding the choice to put Madrid and Barcelona at the top. Here are some of the comments:

"That AI must be messed up to say that the first two cities are Madrid and Barcelona... Please, they are full of crime, pollution and bad life."

"Nothing from Galicia?"

"Cities that are already too crowded don't appeal to me."

"Not even the rats would live in Barcelona."

"A city without sea cannot be number one."

"You can't put Barcelona on this list. Barcelona was beautiful 10 years ago... There's nothing left of it."

"To live well, your best option is a village (close to a city) or a small town."

"I realised that AI doesn't know anything when I saw the first two cities."

"Apparently, the Canary Islands do not exist for AI."

"I'm glad to see that none of the best are on the list. The fewer people who know about them, the better."

