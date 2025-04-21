Woman found dead in car boot in Spain had filed domestic violence complaint but rejected protection measures

J. F. Castellón Monday, 21 April 2025, 13:33 Compartir

Another gender violence crime has shocked Spain after a man told police officers that he was carrying the body of his wife in the boot of his car. This happened when the perpetrator, 43, stopped his vehicle on the side of the AP-7 motorway in Constantí (Tarragona) on Good Friday, 18 April, after seeing a patrol of the Mossos d'Esquadra - the Catalan regional police force. If the case is confirmed as gender violence, the woman would be the eighth fatal victim of gender violence in Spain so far this year.

According to the investigation, the victim, 45, had filed a complaint to report gender violence to the Guardia Civil in Onda some months prior to her death. However, she had rejected protection measures.

The incident happened at around 6pm, while the Mossos d'Esquadra patrol was giving support to a breakdown truck. A vehicle stopped close to it, after which the driver got out and went to the officers to tell them that he was carrying the body of his wife in the boot of the car.

After verifying that he was telling the truth, the police arrested the man and called for support to initiate the criminal investigation protocol. The victim's body, which showed signs of violence, was taken to Tarragona for an autopsy to be performed.

According to the government's delegate in Valencia, Pilar Bernabé, the murder had taken place in the couple's house in Tarragona province. After killing his partner, the suspect put the body in the boot of his car and headed towards the town of Calafell. However, when he saw the Mossos patrol, he decided to turn himself in. The killer, who has a criminal record, has already been brought before the court.

Calafell town hall called a rally in the Plaça de Catalunya on Sunday, with the attendance of mayor Ramon Ferré and regional minister for equality and feminism of the Generalitat (Catalonia's government) Eva Menor. The municipal authority has denounced the sexist crime, expressing its support for the victim's family.