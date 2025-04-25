'Don't buy these eggs' warning signs pop up in Spanish supermarkets

Alberto Flores Granada Friday, 25 April 2025, 13:26 Compartir

For some days now, some supermarkets in Spain have been displaying warning signs with the following message: "Do not buy these eggs. Goodbye code 3". The poster hanging from egg shelves is a form of protest against those companies and distributors that continue to sell eggs from hens that live in caged conditions.

The campaign was launched by the animal welfare observatory (OBA), which has been trying to put an end to the sale of eggs from caged hens. The practice has started to decrease in Spain, but is still far from being completely eradicated.

The OBA message addresses hens living in code 3 conditions: in confinement in a small cage. According to regulations, each egg has a number from 0 to 3 printed on it, which indicates how the hen that laid the egg was reared.

In total, there are four numbers: 0 indicates that hens have outdoor access and organic feed; 1 corresponds to free-range hens with outdoor access but no organic feed; 2 indicates hens reared on the ground, inside farms, but outside cages; and 3 indicates hens reared in small cages with virtually no space to turn, stretch or flap their wings.

The reason why the OBA's warning message is now reaching supermarkets is that many supermarket chains have publicly committed to stop selling code 3 eggs in 2025. However, the deadline has passed and so far only Lidl, Carrefour, Aldi and Ahorramás have kept their promise.

Despite the fact that many supermarkets have not stopped selling this type of eggs, the percentage of caged hens in Spain has dropped from 93% in 2016 to 67% today. In addition, code 2 hens, which are floor-reared, have doubled their percentage in just four years.