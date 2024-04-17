Limited edition 40-euro coins marking tenth anniversary of the proclamation King Felipe VI set to be released in Spain

C. Á. Madrid Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 23:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

One million limited-edition 40-euro coins will be issued in Spain later this year which will feature the country's King Felipe VI.

The special coin minted by the country's Fábrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre-Real Casa de la Moneda (Royal Mint) will be issued on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the proclamation of His Majesty King Felipe VI. One side of the collector's coin will feature the face of the monarch, accompanied at the top by the legend Felipe VI King of Spain (Felipe VI Rey de España) in capital letters.

On the other side, there will be a coloured reproduction of the royal crown which is kept in the Royal Palace in Madrid. The face value of the coin - 40 EURO - will also be shown, while at the top right, in a circle and in the form of a fourfold latent image, the CECA mark, a royal crown, a fleur-de-lis and the number 24 will appear. From left to right, in a circle and in capital letters, the legend 10th anniversary of the proclamation 2014-2024 will appear.

One million coins will be issued during the second quarter of 2024. They will be marketed at an initial retail price of 40 euros. Once the Royal Mint delivers the coins to the Bank of Spain (Banco de España) they will be made available to the public.

One of the last issues of 40 euro coins was the one that commemorated the coming of age of Princess Leonor. That piece aroused a lot of interest among collectors and the general public and the FNMT had to suspend the online sale due to high demand. Currently the piece can be purchased, along with others, on the FNMT website.