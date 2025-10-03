Award-winning writer for The Times includes beers from Spain in his list of the best

C. L. Malaga Friday, 3 October 2025, 16:54 Share

Spain has always been more praised for its wine production than its beer. However, this is changing. Pete Brown from The Times, known as the UK's beer critic, has included six Spanish brands in his selection of the best malt beers that can be found in British bars and supermarkets.

The seven-time British Beer Writer analyses different Spanish beers, among which he highlights the Alhambra Reserva 1925, originating from Granada. According to Brown, this beer is a clear example of how Spain can reinterpret classic styles with its own identity: the Alhambra Reserva 1925 is a Czech pilsner-style beer, distinguished by its intensity and body, without losing freshness.

Brown also mentions Damm Inedit, born from the collaboration between the Damm team and chef Ferran Adrià. In fact, this is the first Spanish beer the critic adds to his list. Brown expert describes it as a "gourmet lager", with "fruity and spicy" notes and a dry finish that makes you want to keep drinking it.

Other Spanish brands mentioned by Brown are the classic Mahou, common in the bars of Madrid; Victoria Málaga, of which he highlights the balanced flavour and touch of biscuit; Estrella Galicia, which he describes as more artisanal; and finally, Cruzcampo Especial - something that has generated a lot of controversy among Spanish readers, who often consider it a brand less worthy of praise.