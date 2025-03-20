Spain's 'strawberry train' returns: these are the timetables and prices and how to enjoy the tours

Ana I. Martínez Madrid Thursday, 20 March 2025, 21:48 Compartir

The Tren de la Fresa ('strawberry train') that connects Spain's capital Madrid and the Royal Palace of Aranjuez returns on 22 March, ready to show off its new features. Since its inauguration in 1984, many visitors have taken a journey through time to experience the route of the first railways built in the region in 1851, as per Queen Isabel II's request.

The 'strawberry train' celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024, breaking passenger records: in 36 trips and 12,517 passengers, bringing the total to 330,000 tourists who have enjoyed this trip over four decades.

Until November 2025, the train will run not only on the usual Saturday and Sunday, but also on certain public holidays, such as Good Friday (18 April) and the Day of Madrid (2 May).

As per usual, the train is in service from 10am onwards. It leaves from the railway museum, located in the historic Delicias station, where it also completes the final return route at 7.45pm.

At the museum, tourists are welcomed by a group of actors who accompany them on the journey, immersing them in the past. On the way back, passengers get the chance to taste the famous Aranjuez strawberry.

A new feature this year is the 'Fresas entre piraguas' ('strawberries between canoes'), which takes visitors to the navigable stretch of the Tagus river. Passengers will go directly from the train to the wharf, where they will receive a brief lesson on how to paddle their boat, after which they will go up a stretch of the river along the banks of the Jardín del Príncipe. Each canoe will hold a maximum of 30 people. In the afternoon, visitors will have the option to take a guided tour of the historic gardens of Aranjuez.

Train packages

There are several possible routes offered on the 'strawberry train'. If you prefer to tour Aranjuez on your own, you can opt for 'Fresas al natural', which includes only the return journey on the train. As with all other routes, this one is dog-friendly (as long as your pup is no more than 40kg).

Here are the other routes:

- 'Fresas con nata': Tour on the Chiquitrén (Aranjuez's tourist train) and guided tour of the historic gardens of the Parterre and the Isla.

- 'Fresas del tajo': Tour of the Tagus river on a tourist boat and guided tour of the historic gardens of the Parterre, the Isla and the Príncipe.

- 'Fresas reales': Guided tour of the Royal Palace of Aranjuez and the Jardín del Príncipe. Also included is a visit to the Museo de las Falúas Reales.

- 'Fresas ciclistas': Electric bicycle tour of the orchards and copses of Aranjuez and guided walking tour of the historic gardens of the Parterre and the Isla. Dates: 6 and 27 April and 10 May.

- 'Fresas con música': Combines the architectural and natural heritage of Aranjuez with special performances of the XXXI Festival de Música Antigua de Aranjuez. Autumn-only.

- 'Fresas de la huerta': A special route that includes a guided tour of the historic orchards, a visit for families, with many complementary activities. It also includes a guided walking tour of the historic gardens of the Parterre and the Isla.

-'Fresas entre piraguas': A two-hour canoe trip along the navigable stretch of the Tagus river and a guided tour of the historic gardens of Aranjuez. Dates: 3, 24 and 31 May.

- Combined route 'Nata del tajo': Visit to the centre of Aranjuez in the Chiquitrén and boat trip on the Tagus.

- Combined route 'Nata real': Tour of the Chiquitrén plus a detailed visit to the Royal Palace.

- Combined route 'Tajo Real': River trip and guided visit to the Royal Palace.

Tickets are already on sale through the Strawberry Train website. Prices range from 30 to 58 euros. Children under one metre tall travel free, as long as they do not occupy a seat. The rest of the passengers will have to buy their tickets at a price ranging from 23 euros to 46 euros.

A historic train

The project that gave rise to this journey into the past, which has been well-received by the public, was a joint initiative of the Railway Museum, the regional government of Madrid, the city council of Aranjuez and Patrimonio Nacional, with the support of Renfe.

The Tren de la Fresa is part of the Trenes Patrimonio Mundial de la Comunidad de Madrid (part of the World Heritage Sites by Unesco) - an organisation that connects the capital to other cities in the region.