'Spain makes for an awful holiday' according to travel article in well-known British magazine

Spain is one of the most popular countries in the world for tourists. In fact, in 2023 it ranked second in the list of most-visited countries with a total of 85 million tourists, with only France ahead, with a total of 100 million tourists. However, culture, gastronomy, historic cities and beach destinations are not always to everyone's taste.

This is reflected in the latest article by Zoe Strimpel, a journalist writing for British current affairs magazine The Spectator, who recently published a report with Spain in the spotlight that has caused great controversy. "Spain makes for and awful holiday" is the title of the article in which the journalist claims that it is "the worst country in western Europe".

According to Zoe, although Spain may seem like an elegant, romantic and lovely country, the truth is that none of her visits have been great, to the point that "most were downright dreadful". Her article goes on to say, "I would go so far as to say that Spain is the worst country, not in the world, but in western Europe."

"I can't think of anywhere in Europe where the food is so bad and yet so hyped".

In her article, the Spectator journalist talks about some specific cities that she defines as "dire". This is the case of Magaluf, Marbella and Alicante, which she says are "some of the least appealing on the continent". But she also has bad words for what some consider to be the most elegant: "My trips to Seville, Granada and Cordoba as a child were marred by the stink of drains in every room we slept in."

A "disgusting" policy

As well as talking about many cities, Zoe also tells the British magazine's readers that politically "Spain is nasty", with a left and a right wing that are "loony" and "with too much power". And then there is the economy, which she claimed is "practically moribund" with "skyrocketing" unemployment.

Although British cuisine is rated by many as one of the worst in the world, for Zoe, Spanish cuisine is pretty awful: "I can’t think of anywhere in Europe – even eastern Europe or the Balkans – where the food is so bad and yet so hyped. Am I really to travel a thousand miles for poisonous mounds of oily carbs, those childish vats of paella, the greasy tapas?" she asked.

Finally, the journalist also criticises Spanish literature, questioning whether, apart from Cervantes, "is there one?" And she does not miss the opportunity to close her article by talking about bullfighting: "This is not a tradition fit for the modern era, let alone western Europe. So no, you can take your tapas and your pineapple dating and your progressive rage – I won’t be troubling Spain with my tourism any time soon."