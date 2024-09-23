The Spanish passport: the second most powerful in the world

Pilar Martínez Monday, 23 September 2024, 14:07 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A Spanish passport is a highly valued asset that is increasing in demand. It's ideal for travel lovers as it allows holders to visit 107 countries without needing a visa, making it the second most powerful passport in the world. Only the Singapore passport ranks higher, offering visa-free access to 160 destinations. This ranking comes from the annual VisaGuide.World report, which evaluates passports from 199 countries and territories.

The ranking considers not just the number of countries you can visit without a visa, but also other factors that contribute to a passport's strength. These include a country's GDP per capita, its leadership, economic and political influence, international alliances and military strength. It also takes into account the number of annual visitors and tourists, as well as population attributes such as life expectancy, health, education and standard of living. The combination of these factors generates a unique destination score, based on the country's wealth, strength, appeal and overall well-being. This data is used to establish a Destination Significance Score (DSS).

The Spanish passport scores 90.6 points, ranking second globally, just behind Singapore's, which tops the list with 91.27 points, making it the world's strongest passport. Spain is in the lead in Europe, ahead of France, in third place, followed by Italy and Hungary, together forming the top five most powerful passports in 2024. Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Luxembourg also feature in the top ten.

Spain's importance

The strength of the Spanish passport is not only evident in its holders' ability to travel to 107 countries without a visa, but also in the fact that there are no countries which prohibit entry to them. However, eleven countries do require an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), while another 28 offer visas on arrival and 22 provide electronic visas. Notably, Spanish citizens can also travel to 43 countries without a passport.

In contrast, at the bottom of the list, which ranks passports based on a country's economic strength, stability and global influence, as well as the popularity of the destinations and the well-being of the population, are passports from Sudan, Pakistan, Syria, Afghanistan and Somalia. These passports only allow visa-free travel to five countries worldwide.

It is worth mentioning that the strong advantages of a Singapore passport are partly a result of its position as an Asian destination, where many neighbouring countries allow visa-free access. In contrast, these countries require special entry documents for tourists from Europe, including those from Spain.