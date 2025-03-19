What is 'Tienda 8'? The new Mercadona shopping experience that everyone is talking about

Ideal Granada Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 23:01 Compartir

Pay attention next time you go shopping. Or maybe you've already noticed a change during your visit to the supermarket that has a major impact on your shopping experience. A new model installed in most of Mercadona's supermarkets is attracting a lot of attention. The Valencian chain launched a new supermarket concept in 2016 that has been spreading throughout Spain. This is the 'new efficient store model' or 'Tienda 8' (shop 8), a network of 1,614 shops by 2024.

The aim of 'Tienda 8' is to introduce state-of-the-art technologies for the entire workforce, with modernised services as well as other tools to better optimise shop operations and collaboration between employees.

"By the end of 2024, around 85 per cent of Mercadona shops in Spain operated in this new format. In Portugal all the shops opened follow this model, reinforcing the commitment to technology and sustainability," Mercadona explains.

"The company maintains the objective of growing in Portugal and expects to continue expanding in new locations. With the modernisation of its shops and a strategy of sustained growth, it seeks to consolidate its position in the food distribution sector," the company pointed out.

Mercadona achieved record profits last year of just under 1.4 billion euros, 37% more than in the previous year. Its market share increased by 0.7% in Spain, which puts it at 28.2% of the total for the year.

It had created 6,000 jobs by 2024, which means that the company now has 110,000 employees who earn an average of 2,100 euros and have worked for the company for an average of four years.