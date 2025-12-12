The robot that wants to be a guide dog for the blind

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Friday, 12 December 2025, 13:36 Share

A small dog-shaped robot has joined the famous cats and ducks of the University of Alicante on their daily walks. Its name is Paws 2.0 and behind its creation is a research team that is training it to act as a guide dog for blind people.

The premise is so simple that it seems obvious: training a guide dog requires years of work and a high financial investment, but only half of the animals that start the process manage to complete it. In addition, their care is a permanent cost for the owner. In contrast, once Paws is fully developed, a visually impaired person could have a guide in a matter of days.

The robot guide dog uses a variety of technologies, including laser sensors (similar to a robot hoover, but much more powerful), GPS technology (like that of a mobile phone, but more accurate) and video processing using artificial intelligence. Thanks to all this, it can trace routes within the campus, avoid obstacles and, incidentally, do some cute things that arouse the curiosity of those who follow it on its outings.

Paws attracts attention: everyone wants to take a photo of it. Behind this cute dog-shaped robot, however, there are years of research with a clear objective: apply science to improve the quality of life of blind people.

"We don't want to replace anything or anyone; it would be a natural complement. While you are waiting for a guide dog to be assigned to you, you can count on a robot," Professor Francisco Gómez says. "It would be much more accessible, because there is a shortage of these animals and long waiting lists. A robot is manufactured and, therefore, much easier to provide," Informatics Dr Escalona adds. Because the robot is fully programmed, there are no unpredictable behaviours.

With Paws, a blind person can get from one point to another by simply asking the robot to guide them. The system consults applications such as Google Maps, plots the safest route and adapts to obstacles, pedestrian crossings or traffic lights in real time using its laser and video sensors.

But it is much more than that: it can read a menu in a restaurant, identify products in a supermarket or describe the environment surrounding the person. For example, Paws can locate the door of an establishment or count how many people are in a room, all through an integrated loudspeaker. Small actions that will allow the owner to gain autonomy in everyday life.

For PhD student Carmen Losantos, one of the most important advantages is the precision of the GPS location. "The robot can take you to an exact point, something a traditional guide dog cannot do," she says.

The technology behind it all sounds like science fiction, but it is not. In addition to GPS and laser sensors, the robot learns through a neural network, able to recognise patterns such as traffic lights, objects, the type of ground or fountains that get in the way.

Four-legged robots are increasingly present in research, with applications ranging from package delivery to rescue in dangerous areas. However, this team, with a long history of working alongside people with disabilities, remains focused on improving people's lives.

Among their previous projects, there are some that will also benefit Paws, such as the already operational application that, through an image or video, describes the environment, allowing a blind person to know where they have left their backpack or what colour T-shirt they are going to wear, for example. This robot is integrated with a loudspeaker.

Science for the benefit of people Paws is not the Alicante team's only ongoing project. In addition to the Aiden app for blind people, they are also working on Face It - an augmented reality tool for treating phobias or disorders such as autism spectrum disorders. In collaboration with psychologists, they have developed a programme that allows controlled exposure to stimuli to progressively overcome fears.

The challenge is enormous, but if all goes according to plan, a fully functional prototype will be ready in just over three years. It will take longer before it can reach households, as the commercialisation phase is slow. It is estimated that it will not be available to the public for a decade, although the researchers have already opened the door to a possible future.

The project is funded by the UA's institute for computer research and Synergy Tech, manufacturer of Paws 2.0 and other robots of its kind.

With each passing day, Paws grows and improves its learning. Beyond its cute appearance, its true potential lies in the future: helping blind people gain autonomy and quality of life with a guide dog made of metal and circuitry.