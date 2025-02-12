The mystery of the huge bottles of Rioja wine that went missing following the Goya Awards in Spain

Sergio Martínez Granada Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 18:33 Compartir

Two huge bottles of Rioja wine, signed by many actors, actresses and directors, have been either lost or stolen after the Goya Awards ceremony that was staged in Granada on 8 February. The mystery of what has happened to them following the event could easily inspire a film, as the search for the bottles continues.

The two bottles were a special release marking the centenary of the Denominación de Origen, Spain's regulation system for quality and origin of certain foods and beverages. Signed by some of the great names in Spanish cinema during the gala and it was planned that the bottles would be exhibited at the celebration of the 100-year anniversary of Denominación de Origen, after which one of them was to be auctioned for charity.

The Denominación de Origen was the main sponsor of Spain's biggest film event on Saturday 8 February. They provided the two bottles, which were adorned with golden ornaments and the DOCa's date of foundation (1925), to complement the gala. However, at the end of the ceremony, after the Goya prizes had been handed out, there was no sign of the precious bottles.

Carolina Yuste (winner of the Goya for Best Actress), Cayetana Guillén-Cuervo, Alejandro Amenábar, Manu Barreiro, Macarena García, Belén Rueda, Hiba Abouk were among the many people who left their signature on the glass surface. The value of the lost bottles is unmeasurable, considering the status of the celebrities and the fact that there are no copies.

However, when the inventory was taken at the end of the event, the bottles were not there. The regulatory council is confident that they were simply mislaid, although the theory that someone may have stolen them has not been ruled out.