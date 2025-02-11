Mystery of Spanish winner of 162m jackpot prize from EuroMillions lottery has finally been solved

Javier Medrano San Sebastián Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 18:46 Compartir

A cloud of mystery has been hanging over the Biscay province in the north of Spain for the last three months, after it was announced that a local resident had won the EuroMillions jackpot prize of 162 million euros on Friday 4 October. The exact amount was 162,256,512 euros, marking it the second largest jackpot in the history of this lottery in Spain, after the 190-million euro prize registered in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in 2017. The ticket then was issued in a sweet shop.

However, as the days went by, no local resident of Biscay province claimed the prize or went to a bank to collect it. In the case that nobody claims the prize within the 90-day period after the winner announcement, it becomes annulled. However, the mystery was finally revealed on 4 January, the day of the deadline for claiming the prize: the winner of 162 million euros had collected the prize five days after the winning combination (4-8-16-17-20 with the stars 01 and 06) had been revealed.

The mystery of the Basque winner of 162 million euros

Despite rumours that the EuroMillions winner, registered in the Basque Country, did not claim his prize, the truth is that it only took him five days to collect it. However, it was the path of claiming it that had led to different theories about it for several months.

As it was a bet made online through the official Loterías y Apuestas del Estado website, there was no physical ticket, which meant that the winner didn't need to go to a bank branch to deposit it and collect their prize. Instead, the financial operation was carried out entirely online.

Although the winner's address and town are not known - a measure outlined in the data protection act - it has been revealed that the lucky winner is a resident of Biscay province.