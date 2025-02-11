Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
People check their numbers in a lottery administration office. Iñigo Royo
Mystery of Spanish winner of 162m jackpot prize from EuroMillions lottery has finally been solved
EuroMillions lottery

Mystery of Spanish winner of 162m jackpot prize from EuroMillions lottery has finally been solved

The 90-day deadline for the ticket holder to claim the bumper payout from the October 2024 draw expired in January

Javier Medrano

San Sebastián

Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 18:46

A cloud of mystery has been hanging over the Biscay province in the north of Spain for the last three months, after it was announced that a local resident had won the EuroMillions jackpot prize of 162 million euros on Friday 4 October. The exact amount was 162,256,512 euros, marking it the second largest jackpot in the history of this lottery in Spain, after the 190-million euro prize registered in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in 2017. The ticket then was issued in a sweet shop.

However, as the days went by, no local resident of Biscay province claimed the prize or went to a bank to collect it. In the case that nobody claims the prize within the 90-day period after the winner announcement, it becomes annulled. However, the mystery was finally revealed on 4 January, the day of the deadline for claiming the prize: the winner of 162 million euros had collected the prize five days after the winning combination (4-8-16-17-20 with the stars 01 and 06) had been revealed.

The mystery of the Basque winner of 162 million euros

Despite rumours that the EuroMillions winner, registered in the Basque Country, did not claim his prize, the truth is that it only took him five days to collect it. However, it was the path of claiming it that had led to different theories about it for several months.

As it was a bet made online through the official Loterías y Apuestas del Estado website, there was no physical ticket, which meant that the winner didn't need to go to a bank branch to deposit it and collect their prize. Instead, the financial operation was carried out entirely online.

Although the winner's address and town are not known - a measure outlined in the data protection act - it has been revealed that the lucky winner is a resident of Biscay province.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol co-housing project to be ready in summer
  2. 2 Are you a Spanish tax resident? It's time to submit Modelo 720
  3. 3 Tourism data for January 'confirms Mijas is a highly sought-after destination'
  4. 4 Spain secure Rugby World Cup spot after 28-year absence
  5. 5 Two men hospitalised after blaze rips through Costa del Sol home
  6. 6 Calahonda ladies Freemasons lodge shows support for two local charities
  7. 7 Malaga's Miguel Ángel Jiménez triumphs in Morocco to secure 14th Senior PGA title
  8. 8 The British woman who plays walking football for Spain
  9. 9 Marbella FC sink further into relegation trouble after home thrashing
  10. 10 Fuengirola social housing project progresses 'at a good pace'

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mystery of Spanish winner of 162m jackpot prize from EuroMillions lottery has finally been solved