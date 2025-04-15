Easter bookings up in Spain as another record-breaking year is forecast

Edurne Martínez Madrid Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 15:30 Compartir

Spanish hoteliers are satisfied with the bookings achieved for this year's Holy Week in the country. The travel industry sector will once again grow in occupancy and income, even exceeding last year's record-breaking figures in many of the country's regions. Weather forecasts will be the deciding factor in whether Spain ends the Easter holiday with a full house or faces last-minute cancellations due to rain.

The minister of industry and tourism, Jordi Hereu, has estimated that a total of 15 million tourists will visit Spain in March and April, 9% more than last year. Tourist spending will also rise by 13% compared to the figures from a year ago, bringing the total to 20 billion euros.

In addition, Hereu celebrated the "de-concentration" of tourism, noting that visitors are increasingly booking off-season trips and exploring destinations in "green and inland Spain", rather than limiting themselves to the summer season and the six traditionally popular regions known worldwide.

Data published by the Cehat hotel confederation shows that Easter bookings received a boost with the first rays of April sunshine. The sector has made positive predictions for this period, especially after the winter season ended with hotel revenues 3.4% higher than in 2024.

Occupancy is on the rise despite the continuously growing inflation. The latest data from the INE national institute of statistics reveal that the price of an average hotel room in Spain was 112.50 euros per night in February, 5% more than in the already record-breaking 2024. These high prices in the sector are slowing down national tourism, while foreign visitors continue to grow.

The hotel employers' association has detected a growing interest in travelling to Spain in long-haul markets, especially from Latin America, Southeast Asia and the US. The US has seen a 27% increase in online searches for Spain as a destination, which makes business owners hesitant to believe that Donald Trump's tariff policy will have an impact on tourism specifically.

The high prices are also pushing up the average spending forecast for this Easter. Cetelem data suggests that each Spaniard will spend an average of 476 euros this holiday, 24% more than at Easter in 2024. The report reveals that consumers between 60 and 64 years of age are those who will spend the most, with an average budget of 624 euros.

Hoteliers expect good figures, although it all depends on the weather

Hoteliers are expecting a "positive" Holy Week, although the final outcome depends, to a "large extent", on the weather conditions. According to forecasts by the Spanish hotel and catering employers' association, the figures will slightly exceed those of the previous year: 37% of hotel and catering business owners estimate that turnover will increase by up to 10% compared to 2024.

The association has also pointed out that this year's Easter holiday is later than usual, coinciding with the start of the high season in Spain - factors that contribute to a peak in hiring. Between March and April, more than 180,000 people are expected to be hired.