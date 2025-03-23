These are some of Spain's most unique restaurants, according to Repsol's 2025 guide for foodies

Casa de Manolete Bistró, the former home of the famous bullfighter in Córdoba, has received a Repsol sun in the 2025 guide.

The Repsol Guide 2025 has added a select list of unique spaces to its long list of recommended and award-winning restaurants for foodies. These are small projects, mostly led by young talents, that have filled the culinary void in areas scattered throughout Spain. These places are a breath of fresh air and offer value for money while shining on the gastronomy stage.

The restaurants feature menus that are priced as low as 40 euros to attract locals and tourists, who often dedicate time to go out of their way to visit them.

Here are the 10 of the restaurants in this category that have received a Repsol's 'sol' (sun) this year.

Mendi Goikoa Bekoa

This old Basque farmhouse, built at the foot of Mount Anboto in 1745, has been brought back to life by chef Jon Yurrebaso. From the kitchens of Mendi Goikoa Bekoa comes a revision of the traditional Basque recipe book. Without unnecessary embellishments, the menu uses local products to create iconic dishes such as Guernica peppers, hake 'kokotxas', grilled meats and fish.

Average price: 60+ euros.

Casa Rubén

Casa Rubén opened in 1987 as a family business to cater for anyone looking for an easy meal in the Aragonese Pyrenees. At the helm of the second generation, chef Rubén Coronas has opted for local produce and traditional cuisine to satiate his customers. Among his most outstanding dishes are the veal stews and the sturgeon cannelloni.

Average price: 60+ euros.

Marmurio do Rio

Headed by chef Luis Moreno, Marmurio do Rio presents the typical Galician cuisine in a creative way. Among the most recommended dishes are caldeirada de arroz (rice stew) and game recipes such as hare cannelloni.

Average price: 60+ euros.

La Casa de Manolete Bistró

Juanjo Ruiz and Reme Romero have brought back to life this Cordoban palace that used to be the residence of the famous bullfighter Manolete. It is a truly unique space that has earned the title of "most elegant restaurant in the city" from Repsol's guide. La Casa de Manolete Bistró focuses on Cordoban cuisine, with a few nods to French cuisine and gourmet products such as red prawns, octopus, red tuna, tail and pigeon.

Average price: 35-60 euros.

Silbo Gomero

Canarian chef Braulio Simancas is proud to show off his tavern Silbo Gomero. The menu offers succulent dishes at an average price. Highlights include dishes such as roasted peppers with coriander and pil-pil of salted wreckfish, beans with chorizo and cured dewlap or cod confit, red mojo beurre blanc and coriander mojo.

Average price: Up to 50 euros.

Narea

At the head of Narea - an establishment with one of the best panoramic views in Vejer de la Frontera - are couple Jaime Batista and Alejandra Gnisci. The two present a take on traditional Cadiz cuisine with international touches that can be seen in dishes such as skate fish in coloured lard, Cadiz-style venison and Creole Pithivier with duck and foie.

Average price: 60+ euros.

Alberca

Open in Trujillo (Cáceres) since 1997, Alberca and chef Mario Clemente have earned a place in Repsol's guide thanks to the renewed vision of Extremadura's cuisine. The menu blends history and innovation, with dishes that remind Clemente of his mother's migas and the fire and embers that are in the DNA of this corner of Spain.

Average price: 35-60 euros.

Estirpe

Yecla (Murcia) is a crossroads between Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia and Valencia. Here, self-taught chef Juan Azorín and his partner Ana Sánchez take advantage of all the cultural and the culinary legacy to create one of the freshest gastronomic proposals in the area: Estirpe. Dishes are inspired by the local landscape and heritage, combining the best of the vegetable garden of La Vega del Segura, with Murcian chato, game, mushrooms and fish, as well as seafood from the Santa Pola fish market. The menu changes to adapt to the seasonal market.

Average price: 40-60 euros.

Anhelo

This small restaurant in Castellón has become a favourite for Repsol's judges. It is run by chef Cristian Granero, whose "precision, balance and accuracy, legacy of his past in the world of bakery and desserts", stand out. Among the dishes that are admired by his loyal clientele are the skate with 'suquet' or the gnocchi and 'beurre blanc' - an inspiration originating from Granero's grandmother's cooking book.

Average price: Up to 35 euros.

Cocina con Mimo

In the Plaza de San Marcelo in León, Javier del Blanco heads one of the most "rogue" restaurants in the city. Cocina con Mimo opened in 2022 and since then its chef has applied creativity and technique to emblematic products such as cecina or tomato from Mansilla and classic recipes such as cocido or trout soup.

Average price: Up to 35 euros.