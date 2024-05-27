Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The King with Volodymyr Zelenski.
The King with Volodymyr Zelenski. RC
Politics

King Felipe welcomes Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenski on his second visit to Spain

The Ukrainian leader has a busy agenda which will include a meeting with PM Pedro Sánchez, a visit to the Zarzuela and an appearance in parliament

Mateo Balín

Madrid

Monday, 27 May 2024, 14:08

Spain's King Felipe welcomed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenski at Madrid's Barajas Airport this Monday (27 May).

It is Zelensky's second visit to Spain, where he is later expected to meet with Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez. The Ukrainian leader's agenda is busy, with another meeting with Felipe VI at the Zarzuela Palace. In the afternoon, he will then go to the congress where he will meet with representatives of the country's parliament.

Sánchez and Zelenski will sign a document which promises Spain's commitment to providing defence material to Kiev, as has been the case since March 2022, while negotiations to join the European Union continue. Ukraine applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted candidate country status the following June. In December 2023, EU leaders decided to open formal accession negotiations.

This Monday's visit is Zelenski's first bilateral visit, although he was invited to Granada in October for the conference of the European Political Community.

The visit to Spain comes after one of the worst Russian attacks against civilians in the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkov, where 11 people died after two bombs exploded in a construction and DIY hypermarket. Zelenski also called on US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the peace conference for Ukraine scheduled for 15-16 June in Geneva and asked for more military assistance from their allies.

