Spanish monarchs visit exhibition of royal photographs taken by Annie Leibovitz

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain visited an exhibition at the Banco de España (bank of Spain) building in Madrid on Wednesday 26 February where they admired the photographs taken of them by American photographer Annie Leibovitz,

The photographs were unveiled at the end of November last year and form part of Leibovitz's gallery official portraits. Admiring the photographs, King Felipe commented on the effect of the light that enters through the window and illuminates the Gasparini Room of the royal palace where the photo shoot was held.

The monarchs posed in February 2024 for the award-winning artist, who won the Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities in 2013. Now that they have both seen the result of that session in person, the King pointed out that it is not up to them to assess the result, while the Queen responded with a question and a smile: "What do you think?"

Queen Letizia chose a unique dress by Cristóbal Balenciaga for the royal photograph. It is a fitted, draped, black ball gown with an honour neckline and a voluminous tulle finish. The outfit is completed with a red silk shawl, adding a touch of colour and personality.

The dress belongs to the Antoni de Montpalau private collection, a foundation created by Josep Casamartina i Parassols and Anna M. Casanova, which has a collection of more than 6,000 pieces including dresses, accessories, fabrics, drawings, photographs and documents. The institution participated in the 'Balenciaga in Barcelona: a hidden footprint' documentary that tries to preserve and disseminate the work of the great names of Spanish haute couture who are based in Barcelona. As well as Balenciaga, Manuel Pertegaz, who designed Doña Letizia's wedding dress, Carmen Mir; Santa Eulalia and Pedro Rodríguez are also included in the collection, along with other well-known Spanish designers.

King Felipe is dressed in the uniform of Captain General of the Spanish Army, which consists of a navy blue jacket and gold buttons and a red sash that distinguishes him as supreme commander of the Army.

Although the King and Queen posed separately, they both posed in the Gasparini Room which is decorated with designs by Mattia Gasparini, the painter of Charles III's chamber. Bronzes, woodwork, French candelabras and the El Pastor clock all appear in Leibovitz's photographs of the Spanish monarchs.