Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
King Felipe and Queen Letizia in front of their photographs taken by American photographer Annie Leibovitz. EFE
Spanish monarchs visit exhibition of royal photographs taken by Annie Leibovitz
Spanish royals

Spanish monarchs visit exhibition of royal photographs taken by Annie Leibovitz

The King and Queen visited the The Tyranny of Chronos exhibition at the Banco de España in Madrid where they saw first-hand the photos taken of them by the prestigious American photographer

C. P. S.

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 20:49

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain visited an exhibition at the Banco de España (bank of Spain) building in Madrid on Wednesday 26 February where they admired the photographs taken of them by American photographer Annie Leibovitz,

The photographs were unveiled at the end of November last year and form part of Leibovitz's gallery official portraits. Admiring the photographs, King Felipe commented on the effect of the light that enters through the window and illuminates the Gasparini Room of the royal palace where the photo shoot was held.

The monarchs posed in February 2024 for the award-winning artist, who won the Prince of Asturias Award for Communication and Humanities in 2013. Now that they have both seen the result of that session in person, the King pointed out that it is not up to them to assess the result, while the Queen responded with a question and a smile: "What do you think?"

Queen Letizia chose a unique dress by Cristóbal Balenciaga for the royal photograph. It is a fitted, draped, black ball gown with an honour neckline and a voluminous tulle finish. The outfit is completed with a red silk shawl, adding a touch of colour and personality.

The dress belongs to the Antoni de Montpalau private collection, a foundation created by Josep Casamartina i Parassols and Anna M. Casanova, which has a collection of more than 6,000 pieces including dresses, accessories, fabrics, drawings, photographs and documents. The institution participated in the 'Balenciaga in Barcelona: a hidden footprint' documentary that tries to preserve and disseminate the work of the great names of Spanish haute couture who are based in Barcelona. As well as Balenciaga, Manuel Pertegaz, who designed Doña Letizia's wedding dress, Carmen Mir; Santa Eulalia and Pedro Rodríguez are also included in the collection, along with other well-known Spanish designers.

King Felipe is dressed in the uniform of Captain General of the Spanish Army, which consists of a navy blue jacket and gold buttons and a red sash that distinguishes him as supreme commander of the Army.

Although the King and Queen posed separately, they both posed in the Gasparini Room which is decorated with designs by Mattia Gasparini, the painter of Charles III's chamber. Bronzes, woodwork, French candelabras and the El Pastor clock all appear in Leibovitz's photographs of the Spanish monarchs.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town bans tents and gazebos on beaches
  2. 2 Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection
  3. 3 SUR in English print edition out on Thursday this week, ahead of Día de Andalucía
  4. 4 This is the Harley Davidson designed on the Costa del Sol for a Spanish celebrity
  5. 5 Town hall begins comprehensive reform of two streets in La Cala de Mijas
  6. 6 Two communities and a hotel donate the water from their pools for irrigation in Benalmádena
  7. 7 Additional parking for popular Costa del Sol destination
  8. 8 New book details the history and importance of Costa del Sol river
  9. 9 Marbella plans more than 600 parking spaces in the Miraflores neighbourhood
  10. 10 Benalmádena boosts its physical exercise programme with new callisthenics area

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spanish monarchs visit exhibition of royal photographs taken by Annie Leibovitz