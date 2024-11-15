Spanish monarch pledges royals' support for flood victims 'will be continuous'

Juan Sanchis Valencia Friday, 15 November 2024, 14:16

Bétera was the first stop on the King's visit to Valencia. The Spanish monarch was at the Jaime I base to see first-hand the work being carried out by the army in the area affected by the Dana. This is the first time that Felipe VI was in Valencia after the visit on 3 November, which was marked by the protests of those affected by the storm in Paiporta.

The visit began shortly before four o'clock on Tuesday afternoon. Beforehand, the King, who was accompanied by the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, ate lunch consisting of pasta with tuna and meatballs in the base's dining room. Felipe VI was dressed in an army uniform with the beret of the Royal Guard. The King's first stop was the headquarters of the third battalion of Spain's emergency military unit (UME). Here Lieutenant Colonel Ángel Martínez explained to Felipe VI the details of the deployment in the areas affected by the storm in the province.

The monarch then visited the Air Force command post and the base for the 636 troops deployed in the area. The King spoke with the commanders and troops deployed here from the Royal Guard, UME and the Spanish Army and Air Force.

Lieutenant Colonel Humberto Briones, head of the Air Deployment Support Squadron, said that they arrived on 1 November and since then have carried out various activities such as removing debris or mud, night surveillance and searching for victims. The King left the Jaime I base by helicopter and travelled to the port of Valencia where the 'Galicia' amphibious boat is anchored. The monarch took an interest in the operation of the vessel and its role in the operation deployed in the wake of the Dana.

Felipe VI expressed his satisfaction with the work being carried out and his gratitude for the effort being made by the contingent. "The spirit and morale is very high", he added, and highlighted the complexity of the operation, which "is unprecedented on national territory". He also encouraged the troops to react "with flexibility".

He also referred to the visit he and the Queen have planned for next week to the affected areas. No date has yet been set, but it will probably be early in the week. He added, "Our presence will be continuous".