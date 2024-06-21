Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
When will be the best time to see June&#039;s mead or honey moon?
Astronomy

When will be the best time to see June's mead or honey moon?

The sixth full moon of the year will appear to be even bigger and brighter on Saturday as it is at its nearest to Earth

Almudena Nogués / Jennie Rhodes

Malaga

Friday, 21 June 2024, 13:24

Opciones para compartir

The arrival of summer coincides with the sixth full moon of the year. Known in English as the 'mead' or sometimes 'honey' moon, this year it can be observed from the early hours of Friday 21 June until the morning of Sunday 23 June all over the world.

The best time to see it in Spain will be at 3.08am on Saturday 22 June when it will reach its peak and be at its closest to Earth, giving the sensation of being even bigger and brighter, according to the National Astronomical Observatory.

It will be clearly visible to the naked eye, although for a better experience observers are advised to avoid cities and towns and other places with light pollution and use binoculars or a telescope.

According to American space agency Nasa, "An old European name for this full moon is the mead or honey moon. Mead is a drink created by fermenting honey mixed with water. Some writings suggest the time around the end of June was when honey was ready for harvesting, which made this the 'sweetest' moon."

The explanation goes on to say, "The word 'honeymoon' traces back to at least the 1500s in Europe. The tradition of calling the first month of marriage the 'honeymoon' may be tied to this full moon because of the custom of marrying in June or because the 'honey moon' is the 'sweetest' moon of the year."

Some writings suggest that it was traditional for newlyweds to drink mead to bring them fertility and a happy marriage.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Site of famous 'hostess club' on the Costa del Sol to become town's second Lidl supermarket
  2. 2 EcoDomos Malaga: connect with nature in the heart of Andalusia
  3. 3 Illuminating celebrations along the Costa del Sol to honour San Juan
  4. 4 Olin, the telecommunications operator reinforces its commitment to Malaga and the Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Film telling the story of Tivoli amusement park on the Costa del Sol set to hit the big screen, and this is where and when you can see it
  6. 6

    The second-hand bookshops in Malaga that have a tale to tell
  7. 7 Malaga CF's crucial play-off match subjected to last-minute kick-off change
  8. 8 Avid live music fan in Serranía de Ronda village to stage 'smallest rock concert ever' with sights set on world record
  9. 9 Age Concern Marbella winds down for summer break, although some services will be available
  10. 10 Average salary in Spain hits 27,000 euros a year and it is under pressure from inflation

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad