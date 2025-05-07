Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

A vehicle of the Guardia Urbana. EP
Traffic incident

Controversy after police shoot and kill dog on A-7 motorway in Spain for 'endangering' traffic

After five unsuccessful attempts to capture it, an officer shot the dog with his service weapon

J. Varela

Tarragona

Wednesday, 7 May 2025, 11:39

There is controversy in the Spanish city of Tarragona over the death of a dog after a police officer of the Guardia Urbana municipal force in Tarragona shot a loose animal that was "endangering" traffic on the A-7 motorway. The incident happened at kilometre 1,160, in the direction of Valencia, around 8.30am on Sunday 4 May.

The Guardia Urbana attended the scene after receiving a tip-off from the Mossos d'Esquadra regional police. The dog was obstructing road traffic, causing several vehicles to make dangerous manoeuvres to avoid it. This created a dangerous situation for all vehicles on that side of the road.

At first, the police cut off traffic intermittently in both directions, as the dog, which appeared frightened and disorientated by the situation, changed lanes and directions with rapid and erratic movements. According to the Guardia Urbana, when traffic was restored, the dog crossed the road again and forced a driver to make an abrupt manoeuvre, which endangered an officer on the hard shoulder.

The officer tried to catch the dog, but the animal tried to bite him to defend itself and ran away. After five unsuccessful attempts to capture it and after assessing that it "repeatedly posed a serious danger to road users", the police decided to shoot it down, in accordance with Law 16/1991 on local police forces.

The Guardia Urbana has expressed its regret at the final outcome, stating that its job is to guarantee the safety of the public at all times. In addition, it has opened an investigation, as required in all cases in which a police-issued weapon is used.

