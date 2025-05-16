Spanish government to introduce healthy meals in hospitals, care and nursing homes

Alfonso Torices Madrid Friday, 16 May 2025, 11:06 Compartir

Spain's ministries for social services and health are preparing a royal decree that will introduce a minimum criteria so that patients in hospitals and residents in care homes will be guaranteed healthy and nutritious meals.

The minister for social services, Pablo Bustinduy, who announced the measure on Thursday 15 May, indicated that it is a basic state regulation that will follow in the wake of the royal decree on healthy canteens in schools which was approved a month ago by the Council of Ministers and will come into force throughout the country for the next school year.

It will therefore establish the minimum criteria of nutritional quality and sustainability that must guide the contracting, purchase and supply of food and drink in the food services of these centres in all Spain's regions.

Although Bustinduy did not go into further details, he did hint that the content of the new royal decree will be similar to that of school canteens. The new regulation for schools requires vegetables and fruit to be served every day and the quantity of fresh fish and pulses to be increased. It also bans sugary drinks and industrial pastries and almost completely bans fried, precooked and processed foods.

The minister justified the need and urgency of the new regulation because hospitals and care homes are centres of special relevance given the care they offer, as they add dependent or special needs patients to those admitted to their wards. This fact, he said, requires that "the food for these people should be based on the dietary recommendations on healthy and sustainable food, for all age groups and adjusted to different contexts".

Bustinduy added that the new regulation also aims to respond to a "social clamour" and to the many complaints received from citizens, social organisations and professional groups about the deficiencies detected in some centres and the general need to improve the food in hospitals and care homes.