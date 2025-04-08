Government announces major changes to Spain's free travel scheme for regular commuters

Europa Press Madrid Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 10:50 Compartir

Spain's Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has reduced from 16 to 8 the number of journeys to be made on Media Distancia, Cercanías and Rodalies trains (medium-distance, short-distance and Catalonia's commuter train, respectively) in order to receive the 10 or 20 euro deposit paid to obtain the free passes for the months of May and June - the last months in which these free journeys will be available.

The new free bimonthly Renfe tickets can be requested through the usual channels from today, Tuesday 8 April.

In the case of Cercanías and Rodalies, a pass will be available with validity from May 1 to June 30 2025. It will be necessary to have a pass for each Cercanías area, which will be valid for unlimited travel between any origin and destination within the area. The subscriber will need to pay a deposit of 10 euros, which will be refunded if the established recurrence of 8 trips is reached.

In the case of Media Distancia, passes will be valid only from a determined origin to a specific destination, as is customary. Passengers must pay a deposit of 20 euros, which will be refunded if the established recurrence of 8 journeys is reached.

Cercanías and Ancho Métrico services in Asturias and Cantabria will continue to be free of charge for regular passengers all year round under the same conditions, on a quarterly basis. To recover the deposit, 16 journeys are necessary.

The new measure regarding the required eight journeys will also apply to the state-subsidised bus passes, in which case the deposits range from 20 euros to 65 euros, depending on the lines.

Major changes in July

From July, the free travel passes, based on the deposit-refund scheme, will be replaced by a single commuter pass for the whole of Spain. The flat fee will be 20 euros a month. Your people, 15 to 26, will be given a discount of 10 euros, while children under 15 will travel free on all public transport. The Media Distancia will have discounts from 40% to 50% for young people. State buses will offer discounts of between 40% and 70%.

As for urban and metropolitan regional and local transport, the ministry will finance free travel for children under 15 years of age and a 50% discount for young people's travel cards. For the rest of the tickets (single and return), a discount of at least 40% will be promoted, which must be co-financed at a rate of 20% by the regions or local councils. An exception here are tourist tickets.