Man dies and his 14-year-old son is injured after car plows into group of cyclists on main road in Spain

Álex Serrano López Valencia Monday, 21 April 2025, 12:37 Compartir

An incident involving a car and several cyclists in the Calpe municipality of Spain's Alicante province on Easter Sunday has resulted in the death of one of the cyclists. His 14-year-old son was also injured and taken to hospital with a fractured femur.

The 20-year-old driver was arrested by the Guardia Civil. He is facing charges on three counts: homicide, injury and a road safety offence.

The accident happened at 11.25am on the N-332 road, specifically on the Mascarat viaduct, between Calpe and Altea. Medical teams mobilised at the scene confirmed the death of one of the 20 cyclists, who were riding along the road. His 14-year-old son was taken to Hospital de Dénia with a fractured femur. Another young man, 20, was treated for an anxiety attack.

Bomberos Diputación de Alicante

Guardia Civil officers in Benidorm are in charge of the investigations. The officers carried out a thorough visual inspection of the area, paying special attention to marks left by the tyres on the roads, and carried out various tests, including alcohol and drug tests on the driver.