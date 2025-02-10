Driver travels 200 metres with a man on the bonnet of his car after traffic row in Spain

R. H. Cáceres Monday, 10 February 2025, 14:47 Compartir

The driver from Cáceres who fled the scene on Monday 3 February after driving several hundred metres at high speed with a man on the bonnet of his car, has refused to testify. After going to the station of his own free will the day after the incident, he was later issued a summoning order by the Local Police. However, the man, accompanied by his lawyer, did not provide a statement on the matter.

According to Cáceres city council, the Local Police have been carrying out an investigation, which, once completed, will be forwarded to the court and the public prosecutor's office.

On the day of the incident, the Local Police appealed to the public for help to identify the driver of the car seen in a video, which showed him driving for 200 metres along one of the city's main avenues with a man on the bonnet, putting the latter's life in danger.

According to the account given to the Extremadura-based newspaper HOY by Juan Iglesias, the victim seen clinging to the bonnet of the car, the incident began at the roundabout leading to Junquillo, where his vehicle and the other car - a black Peugeot - collided.

Iglesias followed the other car to the next roundabout, where, taking advantage of the red light, he got out and stood in front of the vehicle to ask the driver for accountability. It was in that moment when the other man started the car and carried Iglesias on the bonnet for some 200 metres. Juan was finally able to get off when the car stopped at the Junquillo roundabout, though not without some minor injuries - he suffered some bumps and bruises. The other man fled.

According to Juan Iglesias's account, the driver of the black Peugeot was in his 70s and was accompanied by a woman.

The driver is liable to be convicted of an offence against road safety for reckless driving and endangering others. This carries a penalty of six months to two years in prison. However, if it is proven that there was blatant disregard for human life, the prison sentence can be increased to five years, in addition to a fine and loss of licence.