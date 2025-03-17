Express motoring fines have arrived in Spain and now you can receive them within 48 hours

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 17 March 2025, 22:55 Compartir

Receiving and paying Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) fines can be a nightmare for drivers in Spain. A combination of the fear of losing points from your Spanish licence (points are deducted, rather than added, like they are in the UK) and having to fork out to pay them off comes with the added problem that quite often the notification arrives too late to be able to pay the discounted penalty. So late sometimes that the offender does not even remember clearly why they got the fine in the first place. However, fortunately now the deadlines are starting to shorten.

Speaking during a meeting held as part of the fourth World Conference for Road Safety organised in Morocco, Pere Navarro, head of the DGT, alluded to the so-called 'express fines'. Navarro gave Spain as an example and the new formulas put in place to speed up the communication of penalties. "The time between the commission of the offence and notification has gone from 52 days to seven or even two," he said.

More responsible driving

With the new channels available, drivers who are given a penalty notice will be able to receive the fine within 48 hours. This is possible thanks to the Dirección Electrónica Vial (DEV), a platform that has been in operation for some time and which allows access to DGT notifications digitally. Unlike postal mail, this method guarantees a much more agile and direct delivery. According to the DGT, integrating this system into the DEV will contribute to a clearer awareness of when the offence was committed. The aim is to reinforce its educational character and to encourage more responsible driving.

In order to receive these notifications, drivers must be registered on the Dirección Electrónica Vial (DEV). And to access, prior identification is required using the DNIe, electronic certificate or any of the Cl@ve methods.

The registration process is simple. Just follow a few simple steps:

- Select the option "Registration, modification and cancellation in DEV" in the section "Access to the service".

- Choose an electronic certificate to verify identity (you can use the PIN Clave, the electronic certificate or the DNIe).

- Enter an email address or mobile phone number.

- Finally, select the type of notifications you wish to receive, selecting in this case the 'sanctions' option to activate the so-called express fines.