Captured on video: DGT reveals some the most shocking traffic offences committed by motorcyclists in Spain So far this year, 199 bikers have been killed on Spanish roads, 18 more than in the same period last year, according to the Directorate-General for Traffic authority

Traffic authorities are becoming increasingly concerned as accidents involving motorcyclists are on the increase.

Shocking video of traffic offences committed by motorcyclists on Spain's roads been released by the national Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) as the accident rate in the country soars.

To raise awareness the DGT published a series of videos showing the most shocking offences captured by its surveillance cameras. It will also step up its vigilance on the roads most used by motorcyclists.

So far this year, 199 motorcyclists have been killed on the roads (18 more than in the same period last year), representing 26% of all deaths on interurban roads. Of the 199 motorcyclists killed, 153 were in accidents that took place on conventional roads, and 104 on weekend days. The number of incidents involving motorcyclists who lose control is also increasing, with 94 deaths this year.