Spain's DGT traffic authority to lower drink-drive limits: this is what the new maximum alcohol levels will be

Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has stated that it will further reduce alcohol limits for driving in 2025. The announcement is in accordance with the PSOE political party's proposal to modify the traffic regulations, which was met with majority approval by the government's MPs. The maximum limit will go from 0.5 grams of alcohol per litre of blood to 0.2, while the limit for expelled air will be reduced from 0.25 milligrams of alcohol per litre to 0.10 milligrams.

This new measure, which will affect all drivers, is not yet in force but is expected to be implemented during the course of this year and will entail new fines for those who do not respect the established limits.

The DGT has stated that alcohol is one of the risk factors most frequently involved in traffic accidents, present in between 30% and 50% of fatal accidents. As the authority has highlighted, these are deaths that could be avoided, if everyone across the country committed to responsible alcohol consumption and refrained from driving under its influence.

According to the DGT, the blood-alcohol level represents the volume of alcohol in the blood and is measured in grams of alcohol per litre of blood (g/l) or its equivalent in expelled air.

According to current legislation, the existing limits for drivers in Spain are as follows:

For drivers in general:

-Blood alcohol level: 0.5g/l

-Breath alcohol level: 0.2mg/l

For novice and professional drivers:

-Blood alcohol level: 0.3g/l

-Breath alcohol level: 0.15mg/l

Legal reform and rate change

What changes does the legal reform proposed by the ministry entail? The maximum permitted limit in Spain will drop to 0.2g/l (for all drivers: general, novice and professional), while the limit for expelled air will be reduced from 0.25mg/l to 0.10mg/l.

Three EU countries have already set the maximum blood alcohol level at 0.2g/l: Sweden, Poland and Estonia. Norway, which is not part of the EU, is also a benchmark in this respect. Four other countries have already set a 0.0g/l limit: Slovakia, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Romania.