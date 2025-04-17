Could the ubiquitous orange butane gas bottles be on their way out in Spain?

C. L. Malaga Thursday, 17 April 2025, 09:13 Compartir

New alternatives could soon put an end to the ubiquitous orange butane gas bottles that people in Spain have used in their homes for many years. Companies such as Repsol and Cepsa plan to roll out other lighter and more efficient cylinders, which leaves the future of the classic containers to be decided.

Repsol already has a lightweight 12kg canister, which has made the total weight of it, when filled with gas, drop from 25kg to 17kg - very useful for use in kitchens and for heating water. The canister, made from lightweight steel, costs between 20 and 24 euros. There is an even lighter option, suitable for camping trips - it weighs 6kg and costs 17.85 euros.

Cepsa has 12.5 kg cylinders on the market, with prices between 17.67 and 20.94 euros. The 11 kg propane cylinder, priced at 17.67 euros, is very practical for storage in cold areas and for use with gas hobs.

While the classic butane cylinder is still indispensable in the country's rural areas, Repsol and Cepsa are seeking new formats with more sustainable and energy-efficient packaging.