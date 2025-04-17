Why are orange-flavoured yoghurts not generally stocked by supermarkets in Spain?

Inés Romero Madrid Thursday, 17 April 2025, 15:32 Compartir

In the supermarkets across Spain you can find a wide variety of different flavoured yoghurts: strawberry, lemon, banana, coconut, pineapple and even mango. There are also protein yoghurts, natural, sweetened, skimmed or those made with plant-based milk such as soya or coconut.

However, one flavour that isn't easy to find in Spanish supermarkets is orange. Why is that? Luis Valmont, a content creator with more than 11,000 followers on TikTok , said there are some with chunks or jam from this fruit, but that "none fall into the category of flavoured yoghurt".

Valmont says he has found advertisements from the 1970s and 1980s for major brands, such as Danone, promoting this item. "There was even mandarin," he adds, perplexed, saying that he hasn't come across this flavour in many other countries either. His video explains why these flavours are no longer sold. ﻿

Why are orange yoghurts not sold in supermarkets in Spain?

Luis Valmont said that there is not much information about this, but that "several theories" have come to light. The first is that people simply don't like the taste of orange in yoghurt . "It's understandable because there aren't many orange smoothies on the market either, but there are soft drinks and juices," he said.

Another hypothesis is that perhaps it was difficult to come up with a successful artificial flavouring. "Apparently they didn't taste particularly good, although we can't really check this unless we travel back in time," he added.

The last assumption, and the one that he thinks is the most probable, is that manufacturers have other objectives. "They are more concerned with getting new flavours for healthy looking product lines. Today there would be nothing attractive" about orange flavoured yoghurt, he argued.