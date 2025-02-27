A Spanish 20-cent coin on sale for 50,000 euros on eBay

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The coin has a minting error and dates to a 1999 or 2000 issue

C. L.

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 20:12

The value of coins can increase in the numismatic and collectors' market if they are a special issue or have some anomaly that makes them unique. According to what a vendor on eBay claims, this is the case with a 20-cent coin with a minting error that corresponds to a 1999 or 2000 issue and is currently the most expensive coin for sale on the platform.

On one side of the coin is the face of Miguel de Cervantes, accompanied by a quill, the words 'ESPAÑA' and 'Cervantes', the year of issue, and the 12 stars of the EU.

The reverse of the 20-cent coin displays a map of Europe and the value. The edge is smooth with notches. The coin is made of Nordic gold, weighs 5.74 grams, has a diameter of 22.25 millimetres and a thickness of 2.14 millimetres.

What makes this particular coin unique is the minting error. The seller claims it lacks an inscription on both the obverse and reverse. He also adds that the coin has been in circulation for a very short amount of time and has therefore been well-preserved. Given all these characteristics, the seller asks no less than 50,000 euros for the coin, which makes it one of the most expensive coins to ever sold on eBay.

