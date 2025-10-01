Anger as family of squatters move into caretaker's hut in playground of primary school in Barcelona

Johana Gil Barcelona Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 16:57 Share

The start of the school year is often a challenge for the youngest children. New subjects to learn and new classmates, although having tenants in the school playground is an unusual scene. The students of the Sant Jordi primary school in the Spanish province of Barcelona and their parents were surprised when they returned to the school grounds to find the caretaker's hut squatted. A young couple has been living there illegally, together with their three children: a 12-month-old baby and two children, 5 and 7.

The caretaker's hut is owned by the Sant Vicenç dels Hortsm town hall. It was intended to become the future headquarters of the association of pupils' families. However, the family moved in on 4 September. The incident has caused indignation among parents and locals, who are demanding an "urgent solution" from the town hall. The place is accessed directly from the playground, so part of it has had to be closed to keep the children away. The town hall has disabled the access staircase.

"We came back from our holidays and found squatters in the school yard," one mother said. Although there have been no incidents, the presence of the squatters has generated discontent. "They are not troublesome, but it is not acceptable that they are still there," said Manuel, who is the father of a pupil.

The local council has already notified the directorate-general for child care (Dgaia) and initiated the process to regain possession of the property. Currently, the entrance to the hut can only be accessed from the street. "Social services are working to guarantee school safety and find a way out that respects the rights of the minors involved."

From outside, one can even see an inflatable swimming pool outside the hut, which the family fills with water bottles due to the lack of water supply. The father - Jan - said that their water and electricity supply had been cut off. He accused the town hall of failing to provide them with social housing despite their application.

The neighbourhood has been having similar issues. Just a few metres down the road, a private house remains squatted. Unlike the family living on the school premises, the inhabitants of that home have prompted police intervention on several occasions.