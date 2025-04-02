Body of elderly man found partially devoured by dog at his flat in Madrid

Europa Press Madrid Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 19:48 Compartir

Police officers and firefighters found the body of a 70-year-old man, partially eaten by his German shepherd dog, in his flat in Madrid at the end of last month. According to the investigation, Antonio died of natural causes and his dog, Rocky, sustained itself by eating parts of its owner's face and body for 15 days and drinking rainwater collected in containers.

The alarm was raised by neighbours who could hear the dog continuously whining and saw its excrement accumulating in the interior courtyard of the property, located in the Spanish capital's Delicias neighbourhood.

According to sources, Antonio did not maintain a good relationship with his family, but was well-known in the neighbourhood, especially in one of the bars, which he frequently attended. The bar staff and customers reported not having seen him for a few days. People in the area said that they had noticed that Antonio had been ill for months, becoming increasingly thinner with time.

Due to the nature of the case, a criminal investigation has been ruled out. Rocky has been transferred to a municipal animal protection centre.