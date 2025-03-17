Catalan government and Renfe reach agreement, ceasing seven-day railway strikes in Spain

Edurne Martínez Madrid Monday, 17 March 2025, 18:34 Compartir

Renfe and Adif unions have called off the strikes planned for this Monday and six other days (19, 24, 26 and 28 March, and 1 and 3 April), which would have caused the cancellation of almost 1,400 trains. Their decision was facilitated by the agreement issued by the Ministry of Transport on Sunday 16 March, according to which Renfe will still hold 51% of the shares over the regional commuter train service in Catalonia (Rodalies).

After hours of negotiations, the PSOE (Spain's socialist party) and ERC (pro-Catalan independence party) decided that Rodalies will be managed by "a mixed company", represented mostly by Catalonia's regional government (Generalitat), but owned by Renfe. The company's name will be Rodalies de Catalunya. With this decision, the Ministry of Transport seeks to spare workers the change of company and decrease public spending, while giving the local government more control over the train service.

According to the agreemened, the Rodalies R1 line will continue to be managed by Adif, which will allow the company to continue incorporating trains into the European and Spanish networks.

'Put an end to the headless situation'

The agreement was endorsed by Renfe, Adif and the trade unions UGT, CC OO, SCF and Semaf (train drivers). Together, they have also agreed that the new Rodalies will apply the collective agreement, the guarantees agreement and all labour commitments in force in the Renfe Group, starting from today. "Aware of the great unease caused by the attempt to breach the agreements signed", all the signatory parties "hope" to "have established a mutual understanding of the issues that led to the call for strike action".

Debt

Despite the agreement, Generalitat accepts Renfe's ownership of the Rodalies service only "temporarily", defending the ultimate goal to control the service through "a 100% Catalan company". In addition, the regional government has refused to take responsibility for Renfe's debpt.