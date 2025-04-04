Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alcorcón firefighters at the scene of the fire on Wednesday afternoon. E.P.
112 incident

Electric Porsche accident sparked blaze that killed two firefighters and injured 15 others in Madrid garage

Jesús A., 34, and Sergio B., 27, died in the fire, while 15 other people suffered intoxication from the smoke when other vehicles in the communal garage started to explode

Melchor Sáiz-Pardo

Madrid

Friday, 4 April 2025, 13:28

Investigators have now officially confirmed the hypothesis that the fire in the region of Madrid, that led to the death of two firefighters in a residential community garage in the town of Alcorcón, was caused by an accidental collision of an electric Porsche Taycan with a parked car. The accident caused the battery of the vehicle to catch fire.

Jesús A., 34, and Sergio B., 27, died in the fire, while 15 other people suffered intoxication from the smoke. The scope of injuries, including the critical condition of one of the firefighters, required a large medical response operation to be mobilised.

The fire started around 3.35pm, when one of the residents on Calle de los Lilos, entered the garage. After passing through the first barrier, the vehicle drove straight into another parked car, before reaching the second security gate. The reason behind this strange turn of events is yet to be determined, but investigators believe that it was due to a mix-up between forward and reverse gear.

The car's battery immediately burst into flames, causing a big cloud of black smoke in a matter of seconds. The two occupants of the Porsche managed to get out of the car with the help of neighbours.

When the first firefighters arrived at the building, the garage was already engulfed in flames and visibility was zero. Other vehicles in the communal garage had started to explode, resulting in damage to seven cars and one motorbike.

Four firefighters entered, but part of the roof and one of the security gates collapsed, cutting off the oxygen supply. Three of the men managed to get out alive. One of them returned to try and save his colleague. Both of them perished inside.

One of the two surviving firefighters was evacuated to the burns unit of Hospital de Getafe, where he remains in a critical condition. The fourth member of the fire brigade was injured in the collapse, but his condition is stable. The driver of the Porsche was also slightly injured.

