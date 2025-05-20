Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Telefónica suffers nationwide service outage affecting companies and 112 phone lines

The company is making an update that has affected the services of several companies

Edurne Martínez

Edurne Martínez

Madrid

Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 13:04

Spanish multinational telecommunications company Telefónica suffered a nationwide outage early on Tuesday morning. According to sources, the issue was caused by a "network update", which has affected "specific services" and businesses across the country.

Telefónica has stated that it is already working to resolve the problem, without specifying which areas have been affected.

The incident does not only affect the internet network, but also telephone lines, including some emergency services (112, for example) in different regions such as Andalucía, the Basque Country, Aragon and Valencia. As a solution, regional governments have set up alternative phone numbers.

The failure only affects Telefónica customers in Spain. Some companies are still offline, while others have already recovered their networks.

Emergency services

The emergency services are now the main concern resulting from this incident. Several regional governments have provided alternative numbers through X (formerly known as Twitter) so that citizens can contact 112 in case of an emergency. For example, the Basque Country's regional government has asked residents to call 900 112 088 in case of emergency, as it has detected problems receiving calls through the usual channels since early in the morning.

Aragon also set up three alternative numbers for emergencies: 683 63 82 73, 683 13 46 45 and 660 70 58 97.

Meanwhile, Valencia has the 963 428 000 number.

