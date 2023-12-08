Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Telefónica to shed a third of its staff in Spain
Business

Telefónica to shed a third of its staff in Spain

There are currently 16,000 on its collective agreement payroll and more than 5,000 could leave through a redundancy programme next year

E. Martínez

Friday, 8 December 2023, 11:43

More than 5,000 Telefónica workers could leave the company from 2024 to 2026 via a redundancy programme.

There are currently 16,000 on its collective agreement payroll. Negotiations are now ongoing with unions.

The redundancy package could be available to all employees over 55 with 15 years' service.

Telefónica has seen technology change its needs for staff in recent years. In the early 90s it had over 70,000 working for the company.

