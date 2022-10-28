Telefónica asks customers to change their WiFi router password after suffering a cyberattack The company has confirmed that there has been “unauthorised access” to the router configuration data of some Movistar and O2 clients

Spanish telecom giant Telefónica has recommended to some of its fixed connection customers that they change the WiFi router password in their homes after reporting a cyberattack that has not involved the theft of personal data.

The company has confirmed to Europa Press that there has been "unauthorised access" to the router configuration data of a group of Movistar and O2 clients. However, the company insisted they have not registered any anomaly to sensitive data such as name, address or bank details.

Telefónica stressed that, with the data obtained, the alleged cyber criminals could only connect to the victim's WiFi if they happened to be near the customer's home.