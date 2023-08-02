Tax authorities fighting fraud and the black economy in Spain recover more than 16-billion euros Last year the number of investigations was stepped up to a total of 39,366 actions on large companies, assets of individuals and the fight against the underground economy

The fight against tax fraud and the black economy in Spain has become of the great objectives of the Spanish government in recent years one and it is also proving to be one of the most demanding commitments of the Recovery Plan agreed with Brussels.

Despite the political will, the Tax Agency raised 1.3% less from tackling evasion in 2022 than in the previous year. In 2022 the Hacienda recovered 16.67 billion euros.

Last year the number of controls was stepped up to a total of 39,366 actions on large companies, assets of individuals and the fight against the underground economy. Among the total figures, the section of large multinationals stands out, where the treasury regularised tax bases for around 3.4 billion euros after carrying out 117 inspections, in line with the data recorded in the last three years. Regarding the assets of individuals a total of 1,130 actions were carried out, which led to a recovered amount of 546 million euros.

A problematic area of tax evasion for the government continues to be the detection of taxpayers who falsely declare their residence in other countries, or other regions, in order to enjoy better taxation. The data shows that the Treasury detected 97 taxpayers out of 252 investigated in this situation of irregular residence, who were ordered to pay some 28 million euros.

The government is continuing to encourage that tax avoiders to voluntarily put their affairs in order and is targeting investors in cryptocurrencies and people who rent their homes.