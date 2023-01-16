Survey identifies the best and worst supermarket chains for promotions and discounts FINANCE A study carried out by the OCU consumer organisation in Spain revealed the lowest scoring establishments included Covirán, Spar and Mercadona

Which are the best supermarket chains in Spain for the keen bargain hunter? Where do the most satisfied customers shop? The findings of the OCU consumer organisation's latest survey which received data from over 5,400 participants have just been published in the latest issue of the Compra Maestra magazine. The ratings cover 40 different supermarkets, providing the savvy shopper with a guide to the shops which are most likely to have discounts and promotions.

After a year marked by historical levels of inflation, shortages due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, and lorry driver strikes, customers are becoming increasingly aware of the cost and quality of produce of the main chains which operate in Spain. The OCU asked participants to rate different aspects of their two most visited supermarkets on a scale from 1 to 100.

In terms of offers, the resuts of the survey showed that Carrefour was the favourite among customers for discounts and reduced products in Malaga, scoring 76 out of 100 points. It was closely followed by the popular Spanish department store chain El Corte Inglés which received 74 points. Lidl and Eroski also scored 74 points. The next best rated supermarket was Hipercor which came in at 72 points.

The lowest scoring establishments include Covirán, Spar and Mercadona with 62, 58 and 49 points respectively. According to the survey, the majority of customers (57%) go to the shops once or twice a week, mainly by car (59%) with morning and midday being the preferred times. Only 17% say that they go at the weekend.