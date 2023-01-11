Survey identifies Spain's best and worst supermarkets for buying fresh meat and fish A satisfaction study carried out among nearly 5,500 customers reveals some clear shopping trends

Where to buy the best fresh supermarket meat and fish? Spain's consumer organisation OCU sheds light on these questions in a survey of 5,415 customers published in the latest issue of the magazine Compra Maestra.

In the survey the OCU asked respondents to rate from one to 100 different aspects related to the two supermarkets they have frequented the most (or one if they are loyal to only one chain).

In the case of meat, although neighbourhood butcher's shops have for years been the preferred place to buy fresh meat, the lack of time and the busy schedules of many families are pushing more and more customers to opt for the supermarket. The survey results for the worst rated supermarkets for meat are Día, with 62 points out of 100 and Mercadona, with 64 points. At the other end of the scale, among supermarkets in Malaga, are Hipercor (86 supermarkets), El Corte Inglés (83) and Supercor, with 80 points out of 100.

For fresh fish, the survey found 84 per cent of consumers use neighbourhood shops or markets. Among the 16 per cent who use a supermarket, Hipercor scored 85 points out of 100, El Corte Ingles (84) and Supercor (81). The worst rated supermarkets were Aldi (with 58 points out of 100), Covirán (with 59) and Lidl with 60 points.

The survey also found the majority of respondents (57 per cent) shop between one and two times a week. More than half travel to the shops by car (59 per cent, two per cent less than in 2021) and mornings and early afternoon are by far the favourite times for shopping.