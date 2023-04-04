Surgery delays reach another record with 793,521 patients still waiting in Spain More than 50,000 people are now waiting for surgery than in June last year as operation wait times spiral upwards again

Álvaro Soto / Álex Sánchez / Sara I. Belled Madrid

Waiting lists for surgery continue to spiral upwards across Spain and for the second consecutive semester have broken records.

A total of 793,521 patients were awaiting surgery on 31 December last year, according to the latest Ministry of Health data.

That figure was 51,003 patients more than in June 2022, when an all-time high was already reached, and 86,781 more than a year earlier, in December 2021.