Supreme Court backs cuts to 'only yes means yes' law sentences

Madrid.
Friday, 9 June 2023, 13:43
The Supreme Court confirmed this week that Spanish courts have been acting correctly in recent months lowering sentences on convicted sex offenders in response to the controversial 'only yes means yes' sexual abuse law.
Over 1,000 reductions for offenders and over 100 releases from prison have taken place due to the backfiring of the law, which came into force last year.
The, in-theory, stricter law widened the recommended range of length of sentences, which had the unexpected effect of reducing some sentences. This anomaly was corrected in April, causing disagreement in the coalition government.
