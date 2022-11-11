Support wanes for latest hauliers' action The proposed strike would have seen scenes similar to those seen in March

A proposed strike by lorry drivers that has threatened to return Spain to the chaos of last March - when many shelves in smaller supermarkets and independent stores were left empty - appeared to be losing support this week.

The group of drivers in the haulage industry that led widespread action last time by small lorry firms and sole-trader drivers has called for an all-out strike again from Monday.

However a key federation of transporters representing 60,000 vehicles has refused to back the action this time. It says conditions have improved for drivers since March. Then the government brought in a discount for fuel for all drivers and this week ministers have also offered more tax breaks for lorry owners to help soften the blow of inflation.

The government has said that strike action now, so close to the key Christmas delivery period, would benefit nobody, and many in the sector appear to agree.

Those planning to strike claim a government commitment that they will not lose money on their operations is not being honoured.