Supermarket chain in Spain offers discounts to people over 65 years of age

Among other benefits, a special loyalty card automatically discounts IVA sales tax on all fresh products

SUR

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 13:59

Prices for groceries have soared and are showing no signs of slowing down, which is impacting on the pockets of everyone, but especially vulnerable groups such as the elderly.

Carrefour came to their aid a few years ago when the supermarket giant in Spain launched a card designed exclusively for the over-65s. It is free and all you have to do is present your identity card and fill in a form at any Carrefour store to start enjoying its benefits.

Another requirement is to be a member of Club Carrefour, a formality that can be carried out at the same time as applying for the card.

Among other benefits, it automatically discounts IVA sales tax on all fresh products, such as meat, delicatessen products, fish, bread and pastries, fruit and vegetables, cooked dishes, cheeses and eggs. The chain also offers exclusive discounts every quarter.

