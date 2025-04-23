New study reveals Europe's sunniest cities for holidays and most are in Spain

Jorge Herrero Madrid Wednesday, 23 April 2025, 18:19 Compartir

The sun, as well as being an essential element for life, plays a fundamental role in our physical and emotional health. Regular sunlight helps our bodies synthesise vitamin D, improves mood and enhances our general well-being. It is therefore not surprising that when it comes to holidays, especially in spring and summer, one of the key factors when choosing a destination is the amount of sunshine we will enjoy during our stay. To help those looking for the sunshine on their days off, holiday rental portal Holidu has prepared a study based on data from World Weather Online which reveals the European cities with the highest average number of hours of sunshine per month.

Only locations with more than 200,000 inhabitants were considered for the report and the weather data collected covers the period from 2009 to 2025. "With this data from World Weather Online, the overall average number of hours of sunshine per month was calculated, using the average for each month of the year," the booking portal said.

Cartagena leads the European ranking

At the top of the ranking is Cartagena, in the region of Murcia in Spain, with an average of 283 hours of sunshine per month. This port jewel in the south-east of the country, less crowded than other major cities such as Madrid or Barcelona, combines fascinating historical heritage with privileged climate. Must-sees include the 1st century BC Roman theatre, the Castillo de la Concepción and the charming old town.

Alicante and Malaga, two cities bathed in sunshine

Very close to Cartagena, in second place, is Alicante, with 279.6 hours of sunshine per month. Located in the heart of the Costa Blanca, it has become an established tourist destination thanks to its white sandy beaches, relaxed atmosphere and enviable climate almost all year round. From the castle of Santa Barbara, with its views of the Mediterranean, to its vibrant nightlife, Alicante offers a perfect balance of culture, relaxation and fun.

Third place goes to Malaga , with 279.3 hours of sunshine per month. This Andalusian city on the Costa del Sol is not only renowned for its beaches and its tourist offer, but also for its deep cultural heritage. The birthplace of Pablo Picasso is home to both a museum dedicated to the artist and architectural gems such as the Alcazaba - an 11th century Arab fortress that crowns the city with spectacular views.

Top 10 sunniest European cities: Cartagena, Spain - 283 hours of sunshine per month

Alicante, Spain - 279.6 hours of sunshine per month

Malaga, Spain - 279.3 hours of sunshine per month

Murcia, Spain - 277.0 hours of sunshine per month

Granada, Spain - 274.4 hours of sunshine per month

Catania, Italy - 273.7 hours of sunshine per month

Seville, Spain - 273.4 hours of sunshine per month

Cordoba, Spain - 268.2 hours of sunshine per month

Marseille, France - 266.1 hours of sunshine per month

Madrid, Spain - 265.4 hours of sunshine per month

This list clearly shows that Spain is leader in sunshine, with eight of its cities occupying the majority of positions. The only other countries present in the ranking are Italy, with Catania in Sicily, and France, with Marseille. Beyond the numbers, the report confirms what many tourists already knew - Spain is not only a country of great cultural, gastronomic and scenic wealth, but also the ideal destination for those looking to escape grey days.