Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Guardia Civil police vehicle. L. P.
Police investigate after American busker found stabbed to death in Spain
Crime

Police investigate after American busker found stabbed to death in Spain

The street musician lived in an abandoned building and reportedly could have died several months ago

B.G.

Valencia

Friday, 11 April 2025, 11:59

Police in Spain are investigating the murder of a man who was found last week in an abandoned building in Sagunto. The body was found by some young people who immediately reported the incident. Local Police and Guardia Civil officers were sent to the scene, where, during an initial visual inspection, they found no signs of violence.

It was the autopsy that revealed he had been dead for several months and that the cause of death was fatal stab wounds. The victim was a homeless American street musician who had been living in the building for some time. No one had reported him missing.

The homicide unit of the Valencia Guardia Civil is continuing its investigation to find clues that may lead to the perpetrator or perpetrators of the crime.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Plans to attract more tourists to historic centre of Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Caiman crocodile rescued from private property in Gibraltar after tip-off
  3. 3 Fibre optic network extended across eastern Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Faith meets forecast: Spain's Holy Week on rain watch
  5. 5 Foodie guide in Spain adds pet-friendly spots to its listings: these are the 37 locations in Andalucía
  6. 6 GPS tracking, fire extinguishers and defibrilators: the safety measures being taken for Holy Week processions in Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 UK and Gibraltar ministers hold virtual meeting to advance EU treaty talks
  8. 8 Make the most of your outside spaces
  9. 9 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts petition to call for improved public health care
  10. 10 Malaga village celebrates 60 years of olive oil production

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police investigate after American busker found stabbed to death in Spain