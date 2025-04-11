Police investigate after American busker found stabbed to death in Spain

B.G. Valencia Friday, 11 April 2025, 11:59 Compartir

Police in Spain are investigating the murder of a man who was found last week in an abandoned building in Sagunto. The body was found by some young people who immediately reported the incident. Local Police and Guardia Civil officers were sent to the scene, where, during an initial visual inspection, they found no signs of violence.

It was the autopsy that revealed he had been dead for several months and that the cause of death was fatal stab wounds. The victim was a homeless American street musician who had been living in the building for some time. No one had reported him missing.

The homicide unit of the Valencia Guardia Civil is continuing its investigation to find clues that may lead to the perpetrator or perpetrators of the crime.