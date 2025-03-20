Storm Martinho arrives bringing more rain to Spain after Laurence leaves three deaths in its wake

ABC Madrid Thursday, 20 March 2025, 09:00 Compartir

Storm Laurence said goodbye to Spain on Wednesday, leaving a toll of three dead, causing considerable material damage - especially in the south of the Spanish mainland - and reservoirs draining into the Guadalquivir, the Guadiana and the Tagus rivers. Because with hardly any time to recover, this Thursday Martinho, the fourth storm in just two weeks, enters from the west, which will also leave abundant rainfall until the weekend, with intense winds in some areas. From Friday onwards, a drop in temperatures is also expected.

Caution is being exercised, especially in the south of the country where on Wednesday Guardia Civil and firefighters found the body of the missing man in the Guadalbácar stream, in Constantina (Seville). It was in addition to that of his wife, who was found the previous day. María and Fernando, aged around 60, died while trying to cross the stream to go to work, when their vehicle was swept away. The body of a 70-year-old man was also found in Dos Torres (Cardoba).

From today onwards, the front associated with storm Martinho will sweep across the mainland from west to east with widespread rainfall, heavier in the west, around the Central System and western Andalucía. However, scattered showers may also happen in the Mediterranean area. Intense winds will be recorded, blowing with very strong gusts in coastal areas of the Bay of Biscay, in parts of the Andalusian coast and in general in mountainous areas. Rain will continue tomorrow and over the weekend.

Reservoirs

On Wednesday afternoon, the Conferencia Hidrográfica del Guadalquivir (CHG) still maintained the red level in three reservoirs in Seville due to possible flooding in the river flows where the water accumulated from the rains of the last week is being released. As a result, the El Agrio, Melonares and Torre del Águila reservoirs remain on alert for possible overflow or flooding.

Also in Extremadura, nine dams in the Guadiana basin continued to release water on Wednesday, while the flows "have ostensibly decreased and the downward trend continues" in the rivers and streams of the Extremadura area, according to the Guadiana River Basin Authority (CHG), which points out that the succession of squalls has caused an "intense episode" of rainfall in the Guadiana basin.

In Madrid, the city council on Wednesday called for maximum caution to people and drivers travelling along the area of the Manzanares river between Mingorrubio and the Puente de los Franceses in the face of possible flooding, as the Confederación Hidrográfica del Tajo (CHT) has increased the rate at which the river is being drained.